Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis focus on family amid renewed controversy

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were recently spotted separately spending quality time with their children in Los Angeles, amidst renewed controversy surrounding Kutcher.

A resurfaced 2019 clip from Hot Ones has drawn criticism, where Kutcher jokingly discussed Sean "Diddy" Combs' infamous parties.

"I've got a lot I can't tell," Kutcher said, hinting at wild times.

The comments have been deemed distasteful considering the serious legal charges Combs is currently facing, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

Social media has been filled with calls for accountability from Kutcher and others who were part of Combs' social circle.

Despite the backlash, Kutcher and Kunis appear focused on maintaining a sense of normalcy for their family.

Kutcher was photographed taking their son out for snacks, while Kunis enjoyed a shopping trip with their daughter.

Both parents kept a low profile, dressing casually for their respective outings.

The couple, known for keeping their private life out of the spotlight, has yet to respond to the renewed scrutiny.

It remains unclear whether these separate outings reflect any stress on their relationship due to the public fallout.

For now, Kutcher and Kunis seem focused on prioritising their children.