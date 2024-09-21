'Joker: Folie à Deux' star Harry Lawtey reveals Joaquin Phoenix's on-set antics

Harry Lawtey, who plays Harvey Dent in the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux, shared a chilling anecdote about working with Joaquin Phoenix on set.



In an interview with Variety, Lawtey recalled a rehearsal where Phoenix, still in full clown makeup, suggested a prank call to Lawtey's mother.

"He suggested, as a joke, that we FaceTime my mum and scare her," Lawtey said.

"My mum was in England, so it was quite late, and she was getting ready for bed. And I said, 'Hello,' and then I brought the phone up to my face, and Joaquin put his head on my shoulder. My mum screamed, ran away and woke up my dad."

Lawtey, known for his role on HBO's Industry, described Phoenix's performance in the film as "a master class" each day on set.

“To watch him do that laugh and to see the effect on him — on everyone — blew my mind,” Lawtey added.

“He would be coughing after each take. It was an education to watch him move through different flavors and shades of that performance."

Joker: Folie à Deux, releasing October 4, finds Arthur Fleck institutionalised at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. The film also stars Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Zazie Beetz.

The movie is a sequel to Todd Phillips' 2019 film Joker, which received 11 Oscar nominations and won two, including Phoenix's Best Actor win.