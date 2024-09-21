PTI set to hold much-hyped power show in Lahore amid strict conditions

A representational image showing PTI supporters attending a party rally. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to hold its power show at Lahore's Kahna today (Saturday), the second this month, under strict conditions imposed by the Lahore's district administration.



Preparations for the rally have picked up pace, with chairs and other equipment being installed and PTI members arriving at the venue.

Today's rally comes after a no objection certificate (NOC) was issued by the provincial capital's deputy commissioner on Friday following the Lahore High Court's instructions which had directed the city's administration to decide on the Imran Khan-founded party's request for a public gathering.



The directives came during a hearing on the plea seeking permission to hold a rally at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan monument.

The party has been trying to hold rallies across the country for months but has been repeatedly denied permission by authorities citing security issues and other reasons.

Although they managed to hold a public gathering on September 8 in Sangjani, Islamabad. However, the power show was soon followed by a crackdown against party leaders — some of who were even allegedly "picked" from within the parliament's premises — for allegedly breaching the terms of NOC issued by the administration as well as the "Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill, 2024" — a law which came into effect just a day ahead of the rally.

Today's much-hyped public gathering too is set to be held under 43 conditions, varying from a time limit of 3pm to 6pm as well as a prohibition on anti-state slogans and speeches.

Not only has the administration imposed a prohibition on proclaimed offenders and those under trial for hate speech from attending the gathering but has also sought an apology from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for his "abusive" remarks that he made during the September 8 rally in the federal capital.

The rally arguably holds significance for both the PTI and the Punjab government as the former has time again asserted having the support of the masses with the latter claiming otherwise.

Former PM Khan has termed the Kahna rally a "do-or-die" situation while urging people to "come out for their future".

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan urged the administration not to create hurdles in the way of the rally.

He said the participants would be able to reach the rally venue on time if hurdles were created for them and, hence the gathering could be concluded timely.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also advised the Punjab government to let the PTI exercise their democratic right to protest.

It is the democratic right of PTI to hold a public rally or peaceful protest, Bilawal said, adding that the provincial government should ensure that the rally is held in a democratic manner.

Last night, more than 20 PTI workers and supporters have been arrested for allegedly holding a corner meeting without getting any permission from the district administration.

The arrests came after sources told Geo News that the Punjab government devised a plan to arrest "3,700 suspects who are wanted and proclaimed offenders" in May 9 mayhem cases when they attend the Lahore rally.