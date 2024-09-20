Princess Eugenie gets emotional to see Sarah Ferguson's tearful message

Sarah Ferguson's heartbreaking message attracts reaction from Eugenie

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson appeared to be sad as she marked the 26th anniversary of her mother, Susan's death on Thursday.



The Duchess of York turned to her Instagram to share several stunning photos of her mother in a special tribute to her.

In one of the pictures, Ferguson appeared to show love with the royal family as she appears on the iconic balcony of Buckingham Palace with her beloved people.

In the photo, Susan is seen joining Sarah on the Buckingham Palace balcony on the day of her wedding to Prince Andrew in 1986.

Other photos feature portraits of the late star, including a gorgeous black-and-white one and another where Susan looked like a Hollywood starlet in a red dress. The touching post attracted reaction from Fergie's younger daughter Eugenie.



Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's mother penned alongside photos: "My much-loved mother Susie died 26 years ago today. She was far too young to be taken from us and I often reflect on the fact that at just 61, she was younger than I am now when she died in a cruel accident."

"I think constantly of her zest for life and her shining spirit. Like all of us, she made mistakes but she taught me to value each and every day and to always seek to treat people with kindness. I miss her greatly."



Princess Eugenie got emotional to see her mother Ferguson's tearful message and shared the post to her Instagram Stories, commenting: "Miss beautiful Granny Susie."

Susan was 61 when she died in a car accident while driving in the countryside. Susan was travelling with her nephew, Raphael, at the time, but he survived the incident with minor injuries.