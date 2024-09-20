Jeffrey Dean Morgan to host NBC's new travel competition 'Destination X'

NBC's 'Destination X' is set to premiere in 2025

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is taking on an exciting new role as the host of NBC's upcoming competition series, Destination X.

In his first non-scripted role, the Walking Dead star, 58, will guide contestants through an unpredictable journey in a show that merges “fantasy with reality,” according to NBC’s description.

The adventure-packed series will see contestants embark on a mysterious road trip without knowing their destination. Riding in a blacked-out bus, they’ll face challenges that offer clues — along with deliberate misdirects — about their location. The first to correctly guess their final destination will be crowned the winner, while the contestant furthest from the mark will face elimination each episode.

In a statement, Morgan shared his excitement for the project: “Destination X captivated me with its blend of travel, mystery, and gaming. I can’t wait to embark on this wild guessing game across the globe as Master of Ceremony, navigating players through challenges that test their mental and physical abilities.”

NBCUniversal’s Corie Henson added that Morgan’s charm and playful demeanour make him the perfect “international man of mystery” to lead the thrilling adventure.

Destination X is set to premiere in 2025, promising a high-stakes guessing game across the globe.