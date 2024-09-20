Six soldiers martyred, 12 terrorists killed in Waziristan gunbattles

Am undated image of Pakistan Army soldeirs. — APP/File

As many as six soldiers were martyred and 12 terrorists killed in two separate operations in North and South Waziristan by security forces, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.



"On 19/20 September 2024, two fierce encounters took place between own troops and the terrorists in North and South Waziristan districts, resulting in the killing of 12 Khwarij [terrorists]," a statement issued by the military's media wing stated.

As per the statement, the security forces detected the movement of a group of seven terrorists, who were trying to sneak into Pakistan via the Afghanistan border in the Spinwam area of district North Waziristan.

However, the security personnel successfully thwarted the infiltration bid by surrounding and eliminating all seven militants in an intense exchange of fire.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered, the ISPR stated.



Meanwhile, in a second incident that took place in the general area of Ladha, South Waziristan, when a group of "Khawarij" attacked a security forces' post.

"Own troops fought bravely, foiling the attempts of intrusion and killed five Khwarij. However, during an intense exchange of fire, six brave sons of the soil, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat," the military's media wing stated.

It further stated that the sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists present in the area.

The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the ISPR added.

In a move to shift its war on terror from a physical to an ideological front, the government on Wednesday categorised the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as "Fitna al-Khawarij."

The nation has been reeling under rising violent attacks since the Taliban rulers returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Last month, a series of deadly terror attacks hit Balochistan in a single day, which claimed the lives of 50 people, including 14 security personnel. In response to these attacks, security operations were intensified across the region.

According to data from the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), the two most vulnerable provinces saw a sharp rise in deadly attacks last month.

The digital database of security incidents managed by the Islamabad-based think-tank suggested an alarming situation as the number of attacks jumped from 38 in July to 59 in August.

These incidents included 29 attacks in KP, 28 in Balochistan, and two in Punjab.

Against this backdrop, the federal cabinet in June this year approved Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, a reinvigorated national counter-terrorism campaign following the Central Apex Committee's recommendations under the National Action Plan to root out terrorism.

Earlier this year, the government introduced a major policy shift under a decision to stringently enforce international laws at its borders with Afghanistan, to restrict the influx of militants and smuggled goods into the country.

Afghanistan does not recognise the Durand Line, the border between the two countries, arguing it was created by the British to divide ethnic Pashtuns.

The 2,640 kilometres border was established in 1893 through an agreement between British-ruled India and Abdur Rahman Khan, then ruler of Afghanistan.