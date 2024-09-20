Queen Camilla decides to outshine Meghan Markle with shock move

Queen Camilla has seemingly decided to follow in the footsteps of Meghan Markle to be in the spotlight.

The Queen Consort is reportedly making her debut on TikTok as a "book influencer," becoming the first member of the royal family to do so.

As reported by The Telegraph, Vicki Perrin, the chief executive of The Queen's Reading Room charity and King Charles's wife, will use BookTok to promote the reading culture among young people.

She said, "Never say never. I've been so pleased at seeing how BookTok has exploded."

"To my mind, there's nothing more important than trying to get the message across that books are for everyone," Vicki added.



Speaking of BookTok's wonderful features, she said it is a platform where "you have people from all different walks of life saying, 'This is a book that has moved me,' and that is so much more important than anything else."

For the unversed, The Queen's Reading Room was established in January 2021. The project aims to celebrate and promote the power and benefits of reading globally.



It is important to note that Camilla's decision might be a threat to the Duchess of Sussex as her popularity is already declining due to her alleged attitude issues.

Recently, The Hollywood Reporter wrote an article in which they slammed the former working royal as "Duchess difficult" by her ex-employee.

