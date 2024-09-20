Jennifer Lopez's post-divorce dating plans revealed

After filing for divorce from Ben Affleck last month, Jennifer Lopez is reportedly eager to get back into the dating scene.

According to an insider speaking to Closer Weekly, the 55-year-old singer and actress wants to "close the book" on her marriage to Affleck.

Lopez and Affleck's divorce proceedings are expected to be complex, as they did not sign a prenuptial agreement before their 2022 wedding in Las Vegas.

The couple will have to sell their $68 million mansion at a significant loss and maintain their public image.

The Marry Me star recently made a stunning appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival, premiering her new film Unstoppable, produced by Affleck and Matt Damon.

She wore a daring silver sequined gown, amplified by Hassanzadeh jewelry and Dolce & Gabbana heels.

The insider revealed, "She loves the idea of dating a hunk like Joe Jonas or Zac Efron, but pals think it could be a dangerous move and that she should be searching for love and security when she's ready."

Zac Efron, 36, is known for his roles in High School Musical and recently gained critical acclaim for The Iron Clown. He also has an Emmy for his work on Netflix's Down to Earth with Zac Efron.

Joe Jonas, 35, recently divorced from actress Sophie Turner, with whom he shares two children. Jonas has a new album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, due out on October 18.

Lopez's post-Affleck intentions may become clearer depending on her reaction to Jonas' upcoming album.