'Avatar: The Last Airbender' season 2 officially in production

Netflix has announced that season two of its live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender is officially in production.
The streaming giant released a teaser video revealing Miya Cech as the highly anticipated earthbender Toph. Although the video doesn't show her face, it hints at her impressive earthbending powers.
The live-action series, which premiered in February, follows Aang (Gordon Cormier), the young Avatar, as he masters the four elements to restore balance to a world threatened by the Fire Nation. Kiawentiio plays Katara, and Ian Ousley plays her brother Sokka.
Ahead of the show's premiere, the main cast expressed their eagerness to find their Toph. Kiawentiio told The Hollywood Reporter, "With the animated series, it just gets better every season. I think adding a new addition to our group, getting to see Toph, is super exciting."
The Last Airbender boasts an impressive cast, including:
- Gordon Cormier as Aang
- Kiawentiio as Katara
- Ian Ousley as Sokka
- Miya Cech as Toph
- Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai
- Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh
- Ken Leung as Commander Zhao
- Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula
- Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko
In March, Netflix renewed the live-action adaptation for two more seasons, ensuring fans will get to see more of the epic story unfold.
