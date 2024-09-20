Guns N' Roses 80’s drummer Steven Adler’s shocking revelation about Heroin addiction

Guns N' Roses ex drummer, Steven Adler on drug abuse

Guns N' Roses ex drummer, Steven Adler, who played for the band in the late 80’s, contributing to their ladder to fame, and later being fired for drug addiction, revealed why he did heroin in the first place.



“Who the hell do you think I was doing them with? When I started doing heroin, I wanted to be a part of what [G N' R lead guitarist] Slash and [rhythm guitarist] Izzy [Stradlin] were doing,” he revealed in the third episode of Paramount+'s new three-part docuseries Nöthin' But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of '80s Hair Metal.

“I took two hits, I was never so sick in my whole life,” he said.

“And wouldn't you know what an a------ I am, I had to try it one more time,” Adler continued. “And the third time was the charm. I fell in love with it.”

However, Adler’s addiction got him fired from the band, but this didn’t change anything for the musician.

“I've always loved the whole team thing,” he said. “That's why putting a band together was so important to me, where we work together and create something.”

“And then when my team threw me out, I didn't know what to do. I know I could either have gotten better, or continued doing what I was doing. I continued doing what I was doing. I was that hurt.”