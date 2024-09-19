Prince Harry poised for reunion with King Charles, staying close to the palace

Prince Harry is set to stay just a stone's throw from Buckingham Palace during his upcoming visit to the UK.



The Duke of Sussex will be in the capital for the WellChild Awards on September 30, and while the exact location of his stay is being kept under wraps for security reasons, it is noted to be very close to his family's primary residence, as revealed by Express.co.uk.

A well-placed source shared that although Harry has opted not to stay at a royal residence, a meeting with his father, King Charles, remains a possibility.

"The King is due to be in London at the end of September," the source explained.

"He and Queen Camilla will be marking the 25th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament on September 28 before heading south."

This sets the stage for a potential reunion between father and son after months apart.

Discussions are ongoing about whether Charles will travel to London for a meeting with his doctors—and possibly his son, Prince Harry—or head straight to Highgrove.

"It's not yet been decided," a source revealed, noting that efforts are being made to find a mutually convenient time for the royal family.

The last time King Charles and Prince Harry were together was in February, when the prince made a brief visit from the US to see his father for just 45 minutes following news of the monarch's cancer diagnosis.

During Harry's return in May, the King was unable to meet due to scheduling conflicts, although he did extend an offer for Harry to stay at a royal residence—contrary to earlier reports. Instead, Harry opted for hotel accommodations.

Sources close to the Sussexes have repeatedly emphasized Harry's desire to reconcile with his father, making this upcoming visit an important opportunity for healing and connection.