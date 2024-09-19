Friend denies claims Meghan Markle 'reduces grown men to tears'

This scrutiny follows the resignation of Josh Kettler

A friend of the exiled Duke and Duchess of Sussex has condemned a shocking report that portrays Meghan as a "dictator in high heels."

The controversial piece, published by The Hollywood Reporter, described Meghan, 43, as "Duchess Difficult" and claimed that "everyone's terrified" of her.

This scrutiny follows the resignation of Josh Kettler, who had been serving as chief of staff to the couple based in Montecito, just three months after starting the role in August.

One source told the outlet: "She belittles people, she doesn't take advice.

"She marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders. I've watched her reduce grown men to tears."

Regarding both the Sussexes, they added: "They're both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently.

"Harry is a very, very charming person - no airs at all - but he's very much an enabler. And she's just terrible."

The scathing article has reignited former grievances from staff about Meghan's alleged "bullying behaviour" - which she cast aside as a "calculated smear campaign" at the time.

And now, a friend of the couple has hit out at the piece, telling the Mail that "the reporting is ill-informed and very one-sided".

Despite the backlash from the Sussexes' inner circle, the California couple have built a reputation for losing employees - the two are thought to have lost at least 18 members of their workforce since their 2018 marriage.

Lady Victoria Hervey told GB News that Harry has been "deprived of freedom" as he is "dependent on Meghan Markle".

Lady Victoria told The People's Channel that Meghan is "worried about Harry straying" - and didn't let the prince host a party to celebrate his 40th birthday.

She said: "I think she keeps him on a really tight leash. You can see it in him... He's deprived of freedom.

"She's sort of his therapist and his babysitter and he's very, very dependent on her."