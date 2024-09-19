Beatrice faces new challenge as Andrew's scandal resurfaces in Amazon series

The series dramatizes the prince’s infamous Newsnight interview with journalist Emily Maitlis

Princess Beatrice finds herself in "difficult territory" with the release of the latest adaptation of Prince Andrew's notorious BBC interview, according to reports.



The Amazon Prime series A Very Royal Scandal, starring Michael Sheen as the Duke of York, debuted today—just five months after Netflix's adaptation, Scoop.

The series dramatizes the 64-year-old prince’s infamous Newsnight interview with journalist Emily Maitlis, played by Ruth Wilson, focusing on allegations surrounding his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre. Maitlis is also a producer on the show.

Speaking on The Royal Record, GB News' Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker and GBNews.com's Royal Editor Svar Nanan-Sen delved into the details of the series - and what it could spell for his eldest daughter, Beatrice.



Cameron said: "In that interview, his answers were disastrous and he was forced to step back as a working member of the Royal Family.

"Eventually, following the out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre a few years later, he was stripped of his military titles and patronages.

"All of this is going to be regurgitated in this three-part drama... persuading Andrew to do the interview to start with, the second episode is the interview itself, and the third episode is the fallout - tricky viewing for Prince Andrew."

Svar replied: "It was stunning to see a member of the Royal Family in that position.

"I think that's why both Netflix and Amazon Prime, two streaming giants, both rushed to buy the rights to Sam McAlister's book [Scoops, adapted to Scoop] and also landing Emily Maitlis to be the producer in Amazon's case.

"There was a huge amount of interest in it. We saw Scoop from Netflix already dropped in April". "Emmy nominee," Cameron added.

Svar continued: "It was well-received...Amazon's, is three episodes, so it'll be different to Scoop, which was a film.

"But it shows the amount of interest that's there, and it's going to create a fresh headache for Prince Andrew, a fresh headache for the Royal Family, and also for his daughter, Princess Beatrice.

"She was portrayed in Scoop - and Sam McAlister revealed in her book that Beatrice played a role in organising the interview and came to one of the preparation sessions.

"Beatrice's role is again going to be explored in this Amazon Prime series."

Cameron joined in with the concerns over Beatrice, saying it was "really difficult" for the princess "because, of course, the subject of the interview was whether or not her father slept with an underage girl".

"It's really difficult territory for her to relive in this drama," he added.



