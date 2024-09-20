Prince William honors Princess Diana with breathtaking shrine at home – SEE

Prince of Wales commemorates late mother with vast tribute.

Prince William resides in London’s Kensington Palace with his wife, Princess Kate, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

This historic property holds special significance, as it is where the late Princess Diana spent part of her life, leaving a lasting legacy in the palace's grounds.

One of the most notable tributes to Diana is the Sunken Garden, a serene space dedicated to her memory for many years.

Originally created in 1908 by King Edward VII, the garden has evolved over time, showcasing a beautifully terraced layout that features expansive lawns, elegant paving, and vibrant ornamental flower beds.

At its heart lies a central ornamental pond, surrounded by four pairs of ironwork gates adorned with delicate Art Nouveau details.

The White Garden

The White Garden at Kensington Palace.

In 2017, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Diana’s passing, the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace underwent a stunning transformation into "the White Garden."

This special makeover celebrated her enduring love for the space, featuring an array of beautiful white blooms that honored her legacy.

The garden became a poignant tribute, inviting visitors to reflect on the impact of the beloved princess while enjoying the serene beauty of the floral displays.



Princess Diana statue

Royal brothers celebrate Princess Diana's legacy with Statue.

In 2021, a new statue was unveiled at Kensington Palace to honor Princess on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Created by artist Ian Rank-Broadley, the statue features Diana surrounded by three children, symbolizing her enduring commitment to advocating for children around the world.

The statue stands as a powerful reminder of Diana's influence and the love she shared with those she sought to help.

