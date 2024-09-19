Prince Archie joins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis for fun day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have made California their permanent home, but they once resided in Frogmore Cottage in the UK, where they fulfilled royal duties and welcomed their eldest son, Prince Archie.



During that time, they were closely connected to other members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales.



A delightful snapshot captures a rare public moment of Prince Archie alongside his cousins — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

This heartwarming scene dates back to July 2019, when Archie was just two months old. Prince Harry brought his family to a polo match in Wokingham, giving the young royals a chance to bond in a charming family outing.

The occasion highlights a time when the Sussexes were still deeply integrated into royal life, surrounded by their relatives.

The royal cousins from Wales and Sussex likely enjoyed many playdates before their public debut, but a recent polo match marked the first time they were all captured together informally.

Prince Louis, ever the cheeky one, sprinted toward Meghan Markle while she cradled baby Archie, exuding his typical mischief.

He even flashed a grin, sticking his tongue out and waving at the Duchess.

Meanwhile, protective siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince George kept a watchful eye over their little cousin, ensuring he was well cared for.



New dad Harry basked in the family atmosphere, sharing a beaming smile with Meghan after the match.