Prince Harry receives good news over King Charles succession plans

Prince Harry, who has been making efforts to reach out to his cancer-stricken father King Charles, is set to receive some good news upon his return to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex last met with his father in February, after he received a personal phone call about the diagnosis from the monarch.

While it is uncertain if Charles will be meeting Prince Harry when he travels back to his home country to attend the WellChild Awards on September 30th, he will have an opportunity to return to a royal role.

Despite the improving condition of the King, he is opting for a practical approach by making final adjustments to his succession plan, according to a royal expert.

“It is certainly possible constitutionally that Harry would be called upon to be regent in the unlikely event of both Charles and William being out of the picture,” royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror.

“The last time Britain had a Regent in the early 19th century we had someone who was an absolute rogue; someone who makes Harry look like one of the good guys,” he explained. “Also, within limits, the constitution takes no account of individual popularity or family rows.”

Quinn also suggested that Harry would “certainly not be passed over without careful consideration” for the regent position but his wife Meghan Markle will not be queen.

“She would be the Regent’s wife, nothing else. Caroline of Brunswick only became Queen when the Prince Regent became king in 1820 and with the British constitution precedent is everything,” Quinn said.

It appears to be good news for King Charles’ estranged younger son, whose phone calls were constantly being ignored in the past few months. However, Harry is not keen on being left out on the planning.

“Harry hates the fact that he is being left completely out of the succession planning, but he has only himself to blame,” the author opined. “His choices illustrate perfectly the old adage - beware you get what you wish for. Harry wanted his freedom and he has it, but there is a price to pay and he is paying it.”

The news comes after Prince Harry was sent a sweet birthday wish on his 40th from King Charles amid their years-long feud.