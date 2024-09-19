'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan dines at Vanderpump Rules’ iconic SUR

'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan enjoys meal at Vanderpump Rules' location SUR

Nicola Coughlan SURely gave a taste of her Queen aura to the bravolebrities.

The Bridgerton star recently paid a visit to West Hollywood restaurant SUR, the central location of the hit reality series Vanderpump Rules.

Her dine-in at the restaurant came to light when SUR co-owner Guillermo Zapata took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 17, to share a picture.

In the snapshot, Coughlan, 37, posed with Guillermo, who co-owns the Los Angeles eatery’s bar with wife Nathalie Pouille-Zapata, and TV personalities Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd.

In the joint post by SUR and Guillermo, 56, they penned a thank you note alongside his photo with the Irish actress, expressing gratitude for visiting the place.



"We are all big fans of your work, Nicola," they began the brief caption, adding, "The SUR Family thanks you for dining with us."

"Nicola is a Queen [crown, sparkle and clinking glasses emoji]," the text was wrapped up with several hashtags.

Though the exact date of her presence at the restaurant wasn’t revealed, the actress, famous for her role as Penelope Featherington in the Netflix hit drama, was recently in Los Angeles to attend the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.