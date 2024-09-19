The Penguin’s Cristin Milioti ‘would love to chat with’ The Batman’s Zoë Kravitz

Cristin Milioti, 'The Penguin' and Zoë Kravitz

Cristin Milioti, actress from The Penguin, seems to be wanting to socialise with other actresses who have starred in DC Comics adaptations.



“I didn’t [speak with Zoë Kravitz or Crystal Reed], but I would love to chat with them,” the 39-year-old actress told Us Weekly and other outlets at the Tuesday, September 17, premiere of The Penguin in New York City.

“I think they’re fabulous,” she said.

Milioti plays the role of Sofia Falcone on the HBO series, which is based on the origin story of the villainous Gotham criminal Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot, played by Colin Farrell.

Previously, Reed has portrayed the role of Sofia Falcone in Fox’s Gotham series.

On the other hand, Kravitz has portrayed Catwoman in 2022’s The Batman. Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway, Michelle Pfeiffer, Eartha Kitt and other actresses have previously played the character of the feline anti-heroine.

The Penguin picks from where The Batman left off, nevertheless narrowing on Penguin's rise to prominence in Gotham City's criminal underworld.

Milioti described season 1 as "unpredictable, twisted, and weird," adding “or, like, weirder than you might expect.”