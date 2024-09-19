George Clooney, Brad Pitt didn’t mind ‘age’ jokes in ‘Wolfs’: Director

George Clooney and Brad Pitt, 'age' jokes in 'Wolfs'

George Clooney and Brad Pitt had no problem with "having some fun" with jokes on themselves, sometimes their “age” in the thriller-comedy, Wolfs.



“That was one where you put it in the script and you cross your fingers and you hope that they don't get mad,” Jon Watts, the writer and director of the upcoming Apple TV+ action-comedy, told Entertainment Weekly in a new interview about how jokes made about Clooney and Pitt in the movie didn’t bother them.

“But no, they liked it. It was just the right amount and it was things that I think they were totally fine having some fun with.”

Wolfs stars the friends and frequent co-stars in the role of two rival fixers hired for the same gig. As per the synopsis, the two “lone wolves” have to “cover up a high-profile crime.”

But things go bad when the pair is “forced to work together, they find their night spiralling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected,” it adds.

Clooney has addressed his friendship with his co-star earlier.

“There's nothing good about it,” the two-time Oscar winner said jokingly about Pitt to PEOPLE the premiere of Wolfs at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. “It's all a disaster.”

“It's fun to work with people you know really well,” the actor said, seriously this time.