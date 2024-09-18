Prince Harry's UK trip overlap with King Charles' Scottish engagement

As patron of the WellChild charity, Harry is set to attend its annual awards ceremony

Prince Harry will soon return to the UK for a significant event, sparking speculation about whether he will meet his father, King Charles.

As patron of the WellChild charity, the Duke of Sussex is set to attend its annual awards ceremony in London on September 30. Harry has supported the charity for 16 years, which aids seriously ill children and their families, reported Mirror.

He is a familiar face at their annual event, having attended last year as well. This year, he will present an award to one of the inspiring winners and deliver a speech.

He said: "I am once again honoured to attend this year's WellChild Awards celebrating the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs.

"These incredible young people, along with the dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all. It is a true privilege to recognise such extraordinary individuals."

Prince Harry’s upcoming visit to London for the WellChild Awards, which follows his 40th birthday, has raised speculation about a potential meeting with his father, King Charles.

The King's recent social media message wishing Harry well has been interpreted as a gesture to mend their strained relationship.

However, the chances of a reunion may be less due to King Charles' schedule. On September 28, just before the WellChild Awards, Charles and Queen Camilla will be in Edinburgh to attend the Scottish Parliament’s 25th anniversary celebration.



The Telegraph reports that the King is expected to remain in Scotland for a few days afterward, putting him hundreds of miles away from London.



Harry's previous visits to the UK have not led to meetings with his father. During his last trip, for the funeral of his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes, he did not see Charles despite attending the event with Prince William, with whom he reportedly did not speak.

Harry was also in London in May for the Invictus Games’ 10th-anniversary service, where Charles was present in the capital on the same day. Although there were hopes for reconciliation, Harry's comments suggested his father was too busy to meet, and it was later reported that Charles had offered Harry accommodation in a royal residence.