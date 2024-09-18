Diddy's ex Cassie put her 'life in danger' to pave way for his arrest

The Bad Boy Records founder was arrested and charged earlier this week

Sean “Diddy” Combs might not be behind bars today if not for the bravery of his ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura.

In November 2023, Cassie, 33, filed a lawsuit accusing Diddy, 54, of rape, sex trafficking, and domestic violence during their decade-long relationship. Though the lawsuit was quietly settled the next day, Cassie had set off a chain reaction; more victims came forward, an investigation was launched, and now, the hip hop mogul awaits his trial from behind bars.

A source close to the singer told People Magazine that Cassie’s “courage…can't be underscored enough.”

“It was terrifying in a very real way. There have been so many people protecting Diddy for so long and it’s not an exaggeration to say her life was in danger through all this,” the insider emphasised.

After their breakup in 2018, Cassie moved on with husband Alex Fine and the pair welcomed two daughters: Frankie, 4, and Sunny, 3. Since filing her lawsuit, Cassie has leaned on her family for support as more evidence from her traumatic relationship surfaced.

Video footage released in May showed Combs physically abusing her in 2016, corroborating claims made in her lawsuit.

She released her first official statement soon afterwards, emphasising that “this is only the beginning” and “Domestic Violence is THE issue.”

“This healing journey is never-ending, but this support means everything to me,” she added.



The Bad Boy Records founder was arrested on Monday, September 16, 2024, and charged for racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

