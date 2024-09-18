Miley Cyrus ‘worried’ to reveal her inspiration behind ‘Flowers’ song

Miley Cyrus finds it 'unsettling' to publicly reveal her inspiration for her Flowers track

Miley Cyrus has recently expressed her concerns after she was sued for copyright infringement for her 2023 song, Flowers.



A source spilled to DailyMail.com that the former Hannah Montana star is not worried about the lawsuit but she doesn’t want to publicly reveal the inspiration behind her song.

“Miley is not too concerned with the lawsuit itself, but everyone who knows Miley knows that this track was written as a way of healing from Liam Hemsworth,” said the source.

Miley reportedly tied the knot with Liam in December 2018 while their divorce was finalized in January 2020.

The outlet reported that Liam had dedicated Bruno Mars’ track to Miley back in 2013, and even gave its reference in their relationship. It was said that Liam also had the song played at his wedding with Miley.

The source explained, “She wrote lyrics that were a reaction to Bruno’s lyrics in Your Man, specifically because that was Liam’s song to her. She only cared that he knew it was for him.”

“Miley originally wrote it as a slow love ballad not the fast upbeat song that it became,” remarked an insider.

The source noted that Miley “is worried that she will have to reveal her inspiration for writing the song”.

“While she has no issue stating it was a response to Bruno, revealing it was specifically about Liam publicly and on record is very unsettling,” continued an insider.

Meanwhile, the source added, “At this point she is just seeing how this plays out and is hoping it gets tossed out before any of that becomes a real possibility.”