Kim Kardashian surprises fans with sweet family update

Kim Kardashian has become viral over her recent social media post featuring her four grown-up kids.

On September 18, the reality TV star shared a heartfelt back-to-school series of images with her adorable children on her Instagram account, which received love and affection from her fans.

The first photo featured Kim posing with her eldest daughter North West, 11, Saint West, 8, Chicago West, 6 and Psalm West, 5.

Notably, the kids were seen wearing their uniforms in the second and third snaps of Kim on which netizens called Psalm’s serious facial expressions a 'mood.' Kim captioned her post, "School daze are upon us."

One of Kim’s friends wrote in the comments section, "Wait that’s Northie??????"

"Kimberly how is everyone so grown upppp," Another follower reacted.

It is pertinent to mention that Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West tied the knot in 2014, however, they parted ways back in 2022. The former couple now co-parent their four kids.

Since the exes called off their marriage the Skims founder opened up about how difficult co-parenting is during an interview.