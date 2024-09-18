Prince William receives bad news as he prepares for throne

Prince William is beginning to attract intense scrutiny after he was delivered some bad news relating to his royal affairs.

The Prince of Wales, who inherited the Duchy of Cornwall estate following his father’s ascension, became a target to some surprising allegations.

The Duchy of Cornwall, a private estate that funds William, has been accused of keeping big amount (£37,700) from a local business owner, reported the Guardian.

Identified as CW, the owner was forced to dissolve their company due to ill health in November 2023. However, per the report, when bank accounts of the business owner were closed, the funds were mistakenly transferred to William’s estate rather than the owner.

The owner had to struggle for months amid delays to finally reclaim the money.

Now, the incident has raised questions over the estate’s “ill-defined role in British society.” While the Duchy is a private property, it also at times functions as a state-like authority.

Chief executive of the campaign group Republic, Graham Smith criticised the practice on social media. “If your company is dissolved in Cornwall William might take your money. Absolute disgrace,” he wrote.

Previously, Prince William also sparked some criticism in July after he was accused to hiding his tax details from the Cornwall estate, which were always released by Charles, when he owned it. Kensington Palace merely insisted that William is paying “appropriate” tax on his income, even more than what his father paid given his higher income.

According to The Telegraph report, when Charles was Prince of Wales, he published a full breakdown of household costs and the amount of tax he paid annually. Meanwhile,

The news comes after report by In Touch Weekly revealed that William and his wife Kate Middleton are “quietly preparing to be king and queen themselves” as cancer-stricken King Charles continues his treatment.