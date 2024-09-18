Chappell Roan speaks out against toxic music industry dynamics

Chappell Roan, fresh from her VMA win for Best New Artist, shared her unconventional views on awards and fame in an interview with The Face.

Despite her rapid rise to fame following her 2023 debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Roan isn't eager for Grammy recognition.

"I'm kind of hoping I don't win, because then everyone will get off my ass: 'See guys, we did it and we didn't win, bye!' I won't have to do this again!" Roan said.

She acknowledged her mother's enthusiasm, however: "My mom would love to go to the Grammys or the Brits."

Roan's focus lies elsewhere – achieving balance between her health and career, and ensuring longevity in the music industry.

"I feel ambitious about making this sustainable," she emphasised.

Roan also criticised the industry's toxic dynamics, noting, "This industry and artistry fucking thrive on mental illness, burnout, overworking yourself, overextending yourself, not sleeping. You get bigger the more unhealthy you are. Isn't that so fucked up?"

She confessed, "The ambition is: How do I not hate myself, my job, my life, and do this? Because right now, it's not working. I'm just scrambling to try to feel healthy."

The singer has previously spoken out against the darker side of fame, including "predatory behavior" from supposed fans.

She has pleaded for respect, asking fans to "stop touching me, stop being weird to my family and friends," and "stop assuming things about me."