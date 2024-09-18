Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme sanctions part of 'longstanding' US policy

A Pakistani millitary vehicle carrying a Hatf II Abdali missile during the National Day parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2007. — AFP

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller has reiterated Washington's "longstanding policy" denying support to Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme through "sanctions and other tools" in its bid ensure its own national security.

Miller, in a a press briefing on Tuesday, said it is committed to protect its financial system from being used by "proliferators".

Responding to a query regarding the recently imposed sanctions — considered "biased and politically motivated" by Islamabad, as per the journalist — the spokesperson acknowledged Pakistan's position as a long-term partner of the US, but also emphasised on the disagreements between Islamabad and Washington.

"... and when we have disagreements, we won’t hesitate to act on those to protect America’s interests," he said, emphasising on the country's policy to deny support to Pakistan’s missile programme.

"... we will continue to use our sanctions and other – our other tools to ensure our national security cannot be – cannot be impacted, and that the US financial system cannot be used by proliferators," said Miller.

The statement comes days after the US imposed sanctions. Washington had similarly targeted three China-based companies with sanctions in October 2023 for supplying missile-applicable items to Pakistan.

The Beijing Research Institute of Automation for Machine Building Industry, according to Miller's statement last week, had worked with Pakistan to procure equipment for testing rocket motors for the Shaheen-3 and Ababeel systems and potentially for larger systems.

The sanctions also targeted China-based firms Hubei Huachangda Intelligent Equipment Co, Universal Enterprise, and Xi'an Longde Technology Development Co, alongside Pakistan-based Innovative Equipment and a Chinese national, for knowingly transferring equipment under missile technology restrictions, said Miller.

In the briefing, the spokesperson also addressed a question pertaining to the "real reasons and concerns" that triggered the sanctions imposed on a Chinese research institute and several companies involved in supplying Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme.

"So the United States is committed to strengthening the international nonproliferation regime by taking action against networks supporting activities of proliferation concern," said the spokesperson.

He added that the executive order action that was taken last week follows Washington October 2023 and April 2024 designation of six Chinese entities and one Belarusian entity that have worked to supply Pakistan’s missile programme as well as the listing of numerous Pakistani and third-country entities on the Department of Commerce Entity List for decades.