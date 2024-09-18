Robert Pattinson takes on dual roles in 'Mickey 17'

The highly anticipated trailer for Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17 has arrived, showcasing Robert Pattinson's multiple deaths as the titular character.



In the film, Pattinson plays Mickey Barnes, a space colonist known as an expendable, who undergoes repeated resurrection via human printing technology.

Based on Edward Ashton's novel Mickey 7, the movie increases the iteration count to 17.

"The number is the number of times he dies. I killed him 10 times more," Bong joked at CinemaCon in April.

Bong emphasised, "It's a sci-fi movie, but it's a human story."

Pattinson portrays both Mickey 17 and Mickey 18, giving each character distinct traits.

"Mickey 17 is beaten down by life, but happy to be part of the team," Pattinson explained at CinemaCon.

"Mickey 18 is like an evil brother... he's out of control."

The trailer's release follows the film's delayed post-production, which pushed its release date from March 2024 to January 31, 2025.

This shift removes Mickey 17 from awards season consideration, despite Bong's Parasite winning Best Picture.

The ensemble cast includes Mark Ruffalo, Steven Yeun, Naomie Ackie, and Toni Collette.

Ackie expressed her nerves about the project, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "It's heightened emotions and tonally different than what I've done before, so I'm quite scared to see it and hoping I balanced it right."