Kristin Cavallari calls watching son Camden play football ‘emotional’, ‘I actually cried’

Kristin Cavallari on watching son Camden play football

Kristin Cavallari got candid on how it hasn't been easy watching her 12-year-old son play football.



The 37-year-old mother of three teared up on the Sept. 17 episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast, while talking about watching her and ex-husband Jay Cutler's son play as a football quarterback for the first time in his life.

“It’s been so emotional,” she expressed before admitting, “I actually cried the night before Camden’s first game.”

Cavallari, who is also a mother to Jaxon, 10, and daughter Saylor, 8, with the Chicago Bears quarterback, stated that Camden's squad faced seventh and eighth graders who were “6-foot-4 or up.”

During the conversation, the actress couldn’t control her tears as she talked about the game, where Camden “took some really bad hits.”

“He took some really bad hits — this is not my intention, by the way, to cry,” she said. “He got hit, and he went flying and he fell really hard. I just knew, as a mom, how scared he was after that first hit. And that’s what f---ed me up more.”

“Oh my god,” she exclaimed, as she shared that she “thought” she’d “worked through all this.”

“Thinking of him being scared out there just wrecks me. It just wrecks me," she continued.

“More so than the physical aspect, obviously, physically I don’t want him to get hurt, and then he got hit a couple other times. And that was honestly one of the hardest things I’ve had to sit through. It’s so hard seeing your baby get hit.”

Opening up about the emotional side of motherhood, Cavallari said, “Your kids are literally little pieces of your heart, quite literally, out there in the world getting s--- thrown at them, getting physically hit, all these things. And all we want to do as moms is protect our babies.”

She continued, “The flip side of it is when he’s playing really well and he gets a touchdown and everything, it’s just the best feeling in the world and you’re so happy for him.”