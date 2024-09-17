Prince William makes big sacrifice to please King Charles

King Charles and Prince William sent a message of royal unity with their birthday wish to former working royal Prince Harry.



The monarch might have forced his son to extend a birthday wish to his estranged brother on his milestone day.

In conversation with The Mirror, royal expert Ingrid Seward claimed that the public statement was made to fulfil the royal protocol.

She said, "King Charles would have celebrated his son's 40th from a distance. Milestone birthdays are important to the royals. Whatever upsets Harry has caused would have been forgotten for the day."

"Even Prince William wished his brother Happy Birthday – even if it was through clenched teeth. He doesn't trust him, but together with his family, he wished him the best on his milestone birthday," the royal commentator added.

For the unversed, King Charles released a heartfelt birthday message for his son on September 15, which reads, "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!"

An hour later, the official social media account of the Prince and Princess of Wales followed the monarch's footsteps and wished Harry on his special day, hinting that the royal couple made a huge compromise for King Charles as they put their differences aside.