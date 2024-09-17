'America's Got Talent' star Emily Gold breathes her last at 17

Emily Gold passes away at 17

America's Got Talent star Emily Gold was found dead at the age of 17, just weeks after delivering a spectacular performance.

The AGT contestant and member of the Los Osos High school's dance team was discovered dead along the eastbound 210 Highway in Rancho Cucamonga in California.

According to the Mirror, Emily's body was fatally struck by several vehicles, leaving her remains almost unrecognizable.

Her death was mourned by the school's principal, Eric Cypher in a heartfelt message that read, "Emily was on both our Varsity Dance Team and Varsity cheer squad, our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they grieve.

"Please keep Emily and her loved ones and friends in your thoughts and prayers."

Meanwhile, Samantha Shaw took to her Facebook to pay respects to the late dancer.

She wrote, "Let it be known that she now rests easy although there were many that loved Emily Gold and even looked up to her.

"Emily Gold, thank you for all that you have done in this world. You have done more than enough. Claws up to you Emily. Claws up."

In addition, the AGT contestant's dance teammates expressed heartfelt sorrow over her tragic death, sharing emotional tributes.