Jodie Foster reflects on her sons’ career

Jodie Foster on supporting her sons in their careers

Jodie Foster has recently revealed she will support her sons in their careers.



In a new interview with PEOPLE at the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, after winning her first Emmy for her role in True Detective: Night Country, Jodie discussed about her sons’ career.

“They're at that age where they're starting their careers and they're pretty insecure about what's gonna happen,” she remarked.

However, Jodie shared, “Every time they get a joy, like I got an 'A' or I got this job or I got an audition, my heart just fills up 14 times because I have this memory of a beautiful career that's built on doing meaningful work.”

“And I know that's the recipe for happiness. So, I'm just thrilled for them, for the future,” she stated.

During an appearance on The View, Jodie addressed her parenting style while raising two sons.

“I don’t know why, I guess I just didn’t want them to know me that way,” pointed out the actress.

Jodie added, “I wanted them to know me as their mom and the person who went away to work and stuff. I just didn’t want them to be confused about what I did for a living.”

The Beaver actress opened up that her sons are all grown up and they are not interested in seeing her acting.

“They have no interest in watching my movies with me. I think they’re going to catch True Detective, cause they’re really into that,” she continued.

Jodie added, “And yeah, there’s a few films that I would never show them because I would be worried about being teased.”

"Nell, for example, they’ve never seen because they do tease me often about that, even though they’ve never seen the movie, he further said.