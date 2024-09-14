PFUJ seeks Gandapur's apology over 'baseless' claims against female journalist

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur durin political gathering. —X/@PTIKPOfficial/File

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) on Saturday strongly denounced Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's baseless allegations targeting senior journalist and anchorperson Gharida Farooqi, demanding him to tender an unconditional apology.

PFUJ President Afzal Butt and Secretary General Arshad Ansari said in a statement that it seems that the chief minister is running a sustained defamatory campaign against the media persons of the country.

"Gandapur accused Gharida Farooqi of receiving bribe without any evidence. Such allegations amount to tarnishing the image of the anchorperson who has merely performed her responsibilities by posing tough questions to politicians," said Butt and Ansari.

They also said that the PTI must stop this nefarious campaign and added: "The PTI carried out character assassination of many journalists in general and female media persons in particular. There is no reason for lambasting media persons if you don't like them. You can choose not to answer their questions but you don't have any right to level baseless allegations."

It is important to note that earlier during a public rally in Islamabad on Sunday, which was a major event for the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Gandapur uttered irresponsible and inappropriate comments about the journalists particularly women.

Following his vulgar remarks targeting journalists, rights organisations and media bodies demanded an apology from him along with asking PTI to investigate this matter.

The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) and Aurat Foundation denounced KP CM’s comments against the journalists, especially women present during the public rally.

Denouncing the KP CM’s statement, the AEMEND had said: “In Pakistan, journalists are performing their duties under unfavourable circumstances. PTI should inquire Gandapur for his language against the journalists, who are performing their duties under pressure and regulations, and he should apologise to the journalist community for his use of inappropriate words.”

In addition to AEMEND, Aurat Foundation also expressed outrage over his inappropriate remarks and said in a statement: “The chief minister's language was threatening. He has proved his moral decline by speaking against women. By using these words, he has clearly violated Section 10 of the Cyber Crimes Act 2016, which deals with "cyber terrorism" and Section 10A, which deals with "hate speech.”

Notably, PFUJ leaders also warned of protests if Gandapur does not tender an unconditional apology.

They said: "We also want assurances from PTI leadership that their office bearers would not resort to such mean tactics which would only damage the party besides broadening the trust deficit that already exists between the party and the journalist fraternity."

Moreover, Butt and Ansari expressed complete solidarity with Gharida Farooqi and stated: "PFUJ stands in solidarity with Ms Farooqi and other female media persons who were targeted by PTI. Such defamatory tactics could not deter journalists from performing their professional duties and bringing truth to the people."