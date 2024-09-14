Kate Hudson discusses strained relationship with father Bill Hudson

Kate Hudson, 45, opened up about her new career path as a songwriter and her complicated relationship with her biological father, Bill Hudson, at a special performance and panel at The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Monday, September 9.

During her chat with journalist David Wise, Hudson revealed that Elton John, 77, would often share stories about her father's partying days in the 1970s.

"Every time I would see Elton John, especially after Almost Famous, he would tell me these stories about how crazy my father was, and wild and naked all the time, apparently!" she said. "[He] liked to be n***d. The stories I heard of my dad from Elton..."

Hudson previously discussed her strained relationship with Bill in a People magazine cover story in May, stating that he was not present in her life after his divorce from her mother Goldie Hawn in 1982.

"There's nothing new there but love," Hudson told the outlet of Bill. "I love him… I just don't overthink it. It's a 40-year-old issue."

In her talk with Wise, Hudson said she used music to connect with her dad when she was a child. "I wanted him in my life, but for complications of life and people and what have you, we had a very, very tough relationship," she said.

"So for me, music was like, Hudson, you know? The Hudsons, we're just… it's just all music. And so when I was little I wanted to feel that connection with him, but I never got it."

Hudson also spoke glowingly of her time on the set of Almost Famous, which famously uses John's song Tiny Dancer in a singalong scene. "That whole experience, as a whole, was incredible," she said.