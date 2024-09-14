BTS’ RM rings in 30th birthday celebrations with military friends

BTS leader RM tuned in 30th birthday celebrations with his military friends

RM’s 30th birthday fell during his mandatory military service, leading him to celebrate with his fellow servicemen rather than his BTS bandmates—Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, and V.

Despite the absence of his group, the South Korean rapper and songwriter made sure to share the joy of his special day with his fans, affectionately known as BTS ARMY.

Following a fan-hosted birthday bash at a café, RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon treated his loyal followers to glimpses of the special day.

He posted a series of images, including a black-and-white photo of himself surrounded by his military friends, all beaming with happiness.

In the picture, the Butter crooner is holding a card that reads "Happy Birthday," surrounded by his comrades at the café.



Before sharing his photo with the military friends, RM took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the outpouring of birthday wishes from fans.

Among the carousel, one snapshot was shared taken from a photo booth at the event featuring a special birthday frame created just for the occasion.

Fans were touched by RM’s gesture of attending one of the fans’ hosted events on his birthday that too along with his military mates. This act made fans feel valued and connected.