Buckingham Palace shares delightful message ahead of Prince Harry birthday

Buckingham Palace issued a new statement just before Prince Harry will celebrate his milestone birthday.

The royal family released photos from Princess Anne's recent public appearance at the ISDS International Sheep Dog Trials in Lanarkshire.

Alongside a series of adorable photos, the palace's spokesperson wrote, "The Princess Royal has met some hard-working pups at the ISDS International Sheep Dog Trials in Lanarkshire."

"Founded in 1906, The Princess Royal is Patron of the International Sheep Dog Society, which today registers over 6000 Border Collie pups each year on behalf of its members."

"The society organises five main trials each year within the UK and Ireland."

It is important to note that these new comments came on the Duke of Sussex's special milestone.

Moreover, Harry shared his future plans in a statement released on BBC, saying, he is "excited" about his forties amid the unsettled royal feud.