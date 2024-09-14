Britney Spears to continue paying child support to Ex Kevin Federline

Britney Spears on continuing to pay ex-husband Kevin Federline

Britney Spears will have to continue paying child support to her ex-husband Kevin Federline, although her younger son has become 18-years-old this week.



The Womanizer songstress’ child support payments to Federline, with whom she shares sons Jayden, 18, and Sean, who turns 19 next month, will not stop despite both her sons being legally adults now.

As Mark Vincent Kaplan, Federline's lawyer states that the California law demands a parent to continue paying child support until the child's high school graduation, regardless if they are 18.

"Under California law, child support jurisdiction continues until the minor child reaches the age of 18, or if upon their 18th birthday they have not yet graduated high school, it continues until they graduate high school, but in no event later than their 19th birthday," Kaplan told People.

"The child support in this case for Jayden is being paid consistent with that law. His graduation from high school will be in November."

However, according to a source, Spears have no problem in continuing child support.

"Britney has plans for the boys' future and will do whatever she can and will always continue to love and support them," said the insider.