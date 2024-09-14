Lady Gaga praised for having 'no ego' on set of Joker after addressing high school bullies

Lady Gaga shares insights on gritty film experience.

Lady Gaga was praised by her Joker: Folie À Deux co-star Joaquin Phoenix for her humility and dedication on set, despite her reputation as a pop diva.

In a recent interview, Phoenix shared his admiration for Gaga's work ethic and commitment to her character, saying, "I found her to be without ego and with such fierce determination.

She would get right in with us. She understood that there had to be a rawness to the character. There’s not a lot of actors comfortable working in that way."

This glowing praise comes just as she responded to a cruel Facebook group from her high school days, titled "Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous," which mocked her dreams of success.

Her recent achievements serve as a testament to her resilience and undeniable talent.

Gaga has received high praise from her co-star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips for her transformative performance as Lee, a unique take on Harley Quinn.

In a new behind-the-scenes video, she opened up about the powerful experience of stepping into the Joker world, revealing how deeply she connected with the film's gritty environment.

"It was a very special experience," she shared with People. "I had never seen a world created like that before."

Phillips also commended her ability to slip seamlessly into the role, stating, "She's not trying to be Harley Quinn from the comic books; she's Lee in this world."

Reflecting on the character’s complexity, she added, "It brought out all of that rough and tough energy and how big these dreams were, and how far they would fall."