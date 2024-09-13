Prince William, Kate Middleton release new video as George thunders in skies

Kensington Palace has celebrated Prince William's new milestone as King Charles honoured the hair to the throne with new royal role.



The Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts have shared a touching video as Prince William attended the Sovereign's Parade on behalf of his cancer-stricken dad King Charles III at the Royal Air Force College Cranwell on Thursday.

The visit comes amid reports that Prince George thundered in the skies with his first flight at the age of 11.

Princess Kate and William reportedly watched their son soar into the air and come back to land safely just under an hour later. The treat came on the final day of George’s school summer holiday last week.

Princess Diana's sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale made a rare appearance at Prince William's latest engagement.



Royal commentator Rebecca English wrote on her social media accounts: "I’m told she heard he was in the area and wanted to support him."

The journalist's post included a video seeming to show Lady Sarah in the background while Prince William chatted at a reception after the parade, where he joined graduating officers and their loved ones to learn more about their experiences at RAF Cranwell and hopes for their future careers.



During the visit, William referenced his own training at RAF Cranwell, saying: "Whilst I didn’t graduate on this exact Parade Ground, I did graduate from flying training here, so I know something about the celebrations that will come later — so I promise I’ll only take a few minutes of your time!" the Prince of Wales jokingly told the graduates.

"To the families and friends gathered here — thank you for your encouragement and understanding to get these brilliant men and women this far, and for the empathy, compromise and dedication that will be required to give these officers every chance of success in their careers."