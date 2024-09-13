Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'shared flaw' behind Hollywood snub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly struggling to make headway in Hollywood, with a shared "bad trait" being linked to their high employee turnover and strained professional relationships.



Known within insider circles as the "Sussex Survivors Club," the couple's revolving door of staff members has highlighted ongoing challenges in their high-profile California life.

Recent departures include Josh Kettler, who resigned as the couple’s chief of staff after just three months in August 2023.

He joins a growing list of former employees, such as Toya Holness, their global press secretary until 2022, and Christine Weil Schirmer, their head of PR who left in 2021.

Ex-staffers have criticized Harry and Meghan as "poor decision makers," a factor they believe contributes to the couple’s difficulty in maintaining stable professional relationships and achieving success in Hollywood.

Notable exits from their inner circle include Catherine St-Laurent, who led their charity Archewell for a year, and Mandana Dayani, Archewell’s COO.

Even Ben Browning, who was instrumental in securing their Netflix deal, and marketing chief Fara Taylor have moved on.

Sources close to the couple reveal that both Harry and Meghan have been hard to work with, contributing to their strained reputation.

According to one insider, Meghan’s management style is particularly contentious. "Everyone’s terrified of Meghan," the source told The Hollywood Reporter, noting that she is often seen as belittling people and resistant to advice.

Harry, while described as charming, is viewed as an enabler of Meghan’s behavior, exacerbating the situation.

The couple’s frequent changes of mind have led to confusion and frustration among their staff.

Meghan’s domineering approach has reportedly caused significant emotional strain, with one source alleging, "She marches around like a dictator in high heels," and even reducing grown men to tears.