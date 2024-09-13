Princess Eugenie attends major event after Princess Beatrice, Holly Willoughby's visit

Princess Beatrice has also appeared this week alongside TV presenter Holly Willoughby at the BGC annual charity day.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are being positioned for potential promotions as they take on exciting new roles.

The York sisters, who do not hold official working royal titles, made an unexpected joint appearance at a garden party at Haven House Hospice earlier this week. They commended the "incredible" dedication of the charity's staff.

Haven House Hospice, located in London, raises funds for children with "life-limiting or life-threatening conditions."

Princess Eugenie shared a video of the visit on social media, which included the planting of a ceremonial tree.

Eugenie’s heartwarming video was accompanied by a brief message, saying: "Today I was so lucky to visit Haven House Hospice with my sister.

"Haven House Children’s Hospice in Woodford Green, London, funds specialist care to children who have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions."

Princess Beatrice, 36, has also stepped into a more prominent public role, appearing this week alongside TV presenter Holly Willoughby and former England manager Gareth Southgate at the BGC annual charity day.

The event, held in memory of the 658 BGC employees and 61 Eurobrokers staff who lost their lives on 9/11, saw Beatrice actively participating in the trading floor charity fundraiser.



With King Charles and the Princess of Wales both battling cancer, royal observers have speculated that Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice might be in line for more prominent roles within the Royal Family.

Earlier this year, royal commentator Richard Eden suggested it is "time to see more of the younger royals" as the older generation faces growing challenges in maintaining the monarchy.



The Royal Family, which has seen two senior members diagnosed with cancer this year, is noticeably more streamlined. Eden further proposed that Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Earl of Wessex could take on vital roles in the future, supporting their cousin Prince William when he eventually ascends to the throne.