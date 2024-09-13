Elizabeth Olsen 'loves' to return as Scarlet Witch in MCU with THIS term

Elizabeth Olsen has expressed her willingness to reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actress has portrayed the character since 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, including in her own TV series, WandaVision, in 2021, and most recently in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In a recent interview with Dublin radio outlet FM104, Olsen said, "It's a character that I love going back to when there's a way to use her well, and I think I have been lucky that when I started I was used well within Age of Ultron. And then, I think people didn't know what to do with me for a second there."

However, she noted that the Marvel team eventually found ways to utilize the character in interesting ways, particularly with WandaVision, which earned her an Emmy nomination for best lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.

Olsen said, "So if there's a good way to use her I'm always happy to come back, however they can make that make sense."

While the actress has expressed her desire to explore characters outside of the MCU, she emphasised the importance of balance in her career.

Earlier, in an interview with The Times of London, she said, "It's not that I don't want to be associated as just this character, but I really feel like I need to be building other parts back up for balance. I so much want to do films right now... And I hope some of them come together in the way I feel like they can. But yeah, that's something that I need. I just need more, other characters in my life. There's no longevity in one character."