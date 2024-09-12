Prince Harry warned against hurting Meghan Markle with new plans

Prince Harry ‘making problems’ for Meghan Markle with new plans

Prince Harry, who's set to celebrate his milestone 40th birthday on Sunday, has been warned over "making problems" for his wife Meghan Markle with his new plans

Discussing the latest revelations about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, royal commentator Charles Rae said that although the plans echo that of "playboy Harry" from his younger years, the Duke has "lost that image many moons ago".



Questioning why the Duke would bring the Duchess along to his birthday trip with his pals, Rae told GB News: "I've got no problem with him going off on a on a jolly lads outing, if that's what he wants to do to mark his 40th birthday, then it's up to him. And you wouldn't expect him to bring his wife along. He's having a private celebration with her and the children."

Rae, while recalling one outing for Harry in 2012, warned that now the royal is "married with children", he must "avoid causing any problems with his wife."

"Let's just hope that Harry does not end up doing what he did in 2012, playing with scantily clad women and allowing them to take pictures of him, which ended up in the newspapers," he added.

Rae went on: "He's got to be careful. He's a married man, though, he's got two children. And if he's got an ounce of brain in his body, he won't get up to anything that could cause him any problems with his wife, because she won't be taking prisoners if he does."

The Commentator "does not believe" Harry is feeling "isolated" in the US.

He also shared his thoughts on Harry and Meghan's possible UK return, saying: "I do not believe that Meghan will ever set foot in this country again for a lengthy period of time. Harry has made his decision."

"I have no doubt that there are some people like the Spencers who would like to see Harry have a good relationship with his own family again, I'm convinced that's possibly true. But whether he's feeling that lost, I'm not entirely convinced that that's viable."

Rae added: "He's decided what he wants to do, and he's now stuck with it unless he prepared to come back and say, look, dad, William, I'm really sorry for everything that I've done.

"And even then, that's a big push. You've still got to convince Meghan that that's the right course to do as well."