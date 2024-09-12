PTI lawmakers, detained from 'parliament premises', produced in National Assembly

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of National Assembly (MNAs), Sheikh Waqas Akram (left) and Sher Afzal Marwat, speak on the lower house floor in Islamabad on September 12, 2024. — Screengrab/X/@PTIofficial

ISLAMABAD: Following the issuance of production orders by National Assembly (NA) Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, as many as 10 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of National Assembly (MNAs), who were arrested from the premises of Parliament House for allegedly violating newly-enacted public gathering law, were produced in the lower house on Thursday.



The speaker, a day earlier, issued production orders of the PTI MNAs after a scathing criticism from the former ruling party as well as some members of the treasury benches.

He also suspended five security staff, including the lower house of parliament's Sergeant at Arms Muhammad Ishfaq Ashraf, for four months over failure to ensure the house's security.

In a late-night raid on Monday, the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and ‘masked men’ allegedly stormed the Parliament House and arrested at least 10 lawmakers of the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party.

A number of cases were filed against PTI leaders, which also include the reported attack on police at Chongi No 26 — which turned into a battleground as PTI workers and law enforcers clashed after the formers deviated routes leading to Sangjani, venue of public gathering.

Following the orders, the federal police presented the parliamentarians in the lower house of parliament today amid high security.

They include Malik Aamir Dogar, Zain Hussain Qureshi, Waqas Akram, Sher Afzal Marwat, Muhammad Ahmed Chatta, Zubair Khan Wazir, Owais Haider Jakhar, Syed Shah Ahad Ali Shah, Naseem Ali Shah, and Muhammad Yusuf Khan.

Speaking on the NA floor, PTI firebrand politician Marwat thanked the speaker for issuing their production orders. “The police have not returned my personal pistol and five Kalashnikov — kept in car at the time of arrest.”

Rejecting the cases registered against him, Marwat said he was booked for tearing uniform of a police officer.

On the other hand, Leader of Opposition Omar Ayub condemned the "storming of Parliament" by masked men, demanding NA Speaker to investigate the matter.

“The Constitution and law have been violated,” he said, asking how the Islamabad police chief dared to arrest the parliamentarians. “How a DSP [deputy superintendent of police] showed a pistol to Marwat?”

The opposition leader further said that the lawmakers were arrested and thrashed, adding the "masked men" had said they don’t follow law.

He also asked the speaker how the law enforcers got keys of lawmakers’ lodges. “Mr Speaker, who gave them the keys,” he said, noting that suspension of security official would not make a difference.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended the physical remand of the arrested lawmakers and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.

‘Against any kind of extension’

Addressing the National Assembly, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said also condemned the arrest of PTI lawmakers from parliament premises, terming the incident "an attack" on the House.

The JUI-F chief appreciated the speaker for issuing production orders for the detained members, but suggested that the House should remain close for three days “in protest”.

He urged all political parties to work towards the supremacy of parliament and the strengthening of democracy. “We must make parliament supreme, and as the highest authority, it should be trusted.”

In the same address, the JUI-F chief said he was against any kind of extension in the tenure of the officials and reiterated that his “party is and will continue to stay in the Opposition”.

“Even bureaucracy takes extension […] if that’s the case then the parliament should also be given extension,” the veteran politician said.

Fazl believes that the talks of extension in judiciary were “also wrong” — referring to allegations that the government is seeking to extend the tenure of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

The politician suggested that a joint meeting between the Judicial Council and a parliamentary committee be held to discuss reforms in the judiciary. He said that his party is committed to this cause and will bring more suggestions in this regard.

He also called for steps to address the backlog of pending cases in the courts.

Maulana also raised concerns about the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces, noting that no action has been taken so far.