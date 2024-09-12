Prince Harry changed his birthday plan due to Kate Middleton's health concerns

The Duke of Sussex will mark the milestone on Sunday with family and friends

The Duke of Sussex will mark the milestone on Sunday with festivities that include time spent with his wife Meghan and their two children, as well as a getaway with friends, Mirror.

This contrasts sharply with how his life looked a decade ago. When he turned 30, Harry was still a working royal, unmarried, and had not yet met Meghan or started a family. He was also close with his now-estranged brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate.

In the lead-up to his 30th birthday in 2014, William and Kate planned a small birthday dinner for Harry, inviting family members like Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie, and Zara Tindall, along with close friends at Kensington Palace.

However, the event was cancelled at the last minute. Shortly before his birthday, Kate, now the Princess of Wales, began experiencing severe morning sickness during her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte.

Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate was unwell due to her second pregnancy. Out of consideration for his sister-in-law’s condition, Harry decided to call off the party.

A source told the Mirror at the time: "Harry was in no doubt that the party should be postponed, even though 30 is an important milestone. Kate had been very involved in organising Harry's party, and once she fell ill he felt it wrong to let the event go ahead."

However, according to Vanity Fair, the party did later go ahead - but it was at Clarence House instead of Kensington Palace. King Charles is said to have sent champagne for guests to enjoy. When it comes to his big birthday on Sunday, it has been reported that Harry will head off on the trip with some of his "closest pals" after marking his day - but Meghan will be staying at home with their two children.

But despite the lads' trip, Harry will also take some time to spend his birthday with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet. According to PEOPLE, the trip for close mates will take place after he has marked the day with his family at home in Montecito. Just yesterday, ahead of his big day, he told how he has found happiness in fatherhood.

"The best gift I've ever been given is, without a doubt, my kids," he said. "I enjoy watching them grow every single day, and I love being their dad."



