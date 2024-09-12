Prince William takes over royal duties as King Charles faces new health precaution

William attended the Sovereign’s Parade today in Cranwell on behalf of the King

Prince William stepped in for King Charles just hours after the monarch revealed that "doctor's orders" were preventing him from participating in some royal engagements.



The Prince of Wales attended the Sovereign’s Parade today at the Royal Air Force College in Cranwell on behalf of the King, reported GB News.

The parade featured graduates from the Commissioned Warrant Officers Course and the Modular Initial Officer Training Course. In total, 48 Royal Air Force Cadets, along with 4 International Officer Cadets from Jordan, Kenya, Pakistan, and Uganda, were passing out.

These cadets have completed up to 24 weeks of rigorous training, equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary for a successful career in the RAF.

Prince William received a Royal Salute and observed a flypast over the College. During the event, he inspected the front rank of the Guard, presented four awards, and delivered a short speech to congratulate the graduates.

After the parade, he joined the graduating officers, their families, and friends in the College Dining Room to discuss their training experiences and future aspirations.

This comes as King Charles shared a rare health update during a meeting with New Zealand's women's rugby union team at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

The King disclosed that he will not be able to visit New Zealand during his October tour due to "doctor's orders," as he continues to undergo treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

During his meeting with the Black Ferns, King Charles expressed his regret, saying: "I am extremely sorry I can't come to New Zealand in later October because of doctor's orders.

"But I hope there will be another excuse before too long."

The upcoming royal tour to Australia and Samoa has been scheduled from October 18 to 26.



