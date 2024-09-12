Prince Harry's popularity nosedives in UK, new poll reveals dramatic decline

Prince Harry has experienced a dramatic drop in popularity in the UK since his departure from the Royal Family, according to a recent poll.



Research conducted by Statista and released earlier this month reveals that the Duke of Sussex's favorability has plummeted since his exit in early 2020.

In October 2019, just before his royal departure, 71% of the British public had a positive view of Harry, while only 22% viewed him unfavorably.

Fast forward to August of this year, and the figures have drastically shifted: now, only 30% hold a favorable opinion of him, while a significant 60% express discontent.

Royal author Ingrid Seward attributes this sharp decline to Harry's controversial revelations about the royal family.

Speaking to The Sun, Seward noted, "What people really dislike is that he dissed his family.

His memoir Spare may have earned him millions, but it seems he’s paying a steep price for it—one that he’s still paying."



