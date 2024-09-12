King Charles makes heartbreaking confession amid cancer battle

Cancer-stricken King Charles, in a rare moment of expression, confessed some personal details amid his ongoing treatment.



The monarch, who announced his shocking diagnosis in February to this year, had invited the New Zealand female rugby players at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

The event, which witnessed a heartwarming moment between Charles and the team, also brought out a candid side of the King, sharing a glimpse into his cancer struggles, just days after Kate Middleton announced she was “cancer free.”

Clarifying a recent decision not to include New Zealand in his travel plans, King Charles told the rugby team the real reason why he won’t be visiting their country as he is set to visit Australia next month.

“I’m extremely sorry I can’t come to New Zealand in later October – it’s on doctors’ orders,” the King said. “But I hope there will be another excuse [to visit] before too long. In the meantime, give my love to New Zealand.”

In a moment of frankness, Charles seemingly expressed his major regret in life.

“I hope you make the most of your time in the team because you don’t stay young for very long,” he told the players, who were mostly in their twenties. "In my experience it goes quicker than you think.”