Taylor Swift praises collaborators, boyfriend, fans on winning VMAs

Taylor Swift took home the coveted Video of the Year award at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards for her collaboration with Post Malone, Fortnight.



The 34-year-old pop superstar beat out Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Eminem, and SZA to win the top prize.

During her acceptance speech at UBS Arena, Swift thanked the team who worked on the music video, including her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

"Directing this video and putting it together and writing it was the most wonderful experience, and that is because of all the people that I got to make it with...," she began.

Swift continued to thank her collaborators, including Ethan Hawke, Josh Charles, cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, and production designer Ethan Tobman.

She also praised Post Malone, saying, "The things that this video, it seems very sad when you watch it, but it actually was like the most fun video to make, and something that I'll always remember..."

The Blank Space crooner then turned her attention to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, saying, "Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic... So, I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that."

Finally, Swift thanked her fans, the Swifties, saying, "And to the fans, I’m always trying to figure out a way to say ‘thank you’ to you for making my life what it is... That's all you guys, for doing that and for voting for this award, so thank you to MTV for giving me this opportunity to thank the fans."