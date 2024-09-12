Danity Kane's Dawn Richard sues Sean 'Diddy' Combs for sexual abuse

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces sexual abuse allegations form Danity Kane's Dawn Richard.
According to court documents acquired by PEOPLE, the 41-year-old musician, who first gained prominence as a member of Combs' formed girl group, filed a case in New York federal court on September 10, claiming that the 54-year-old music tycoon had verbally and sexually assaulted her for almost ten years.
She is the eighth individual who has pressed sexual abuse charges against Combs.
Richard alleges in the complaint that Combs owes her "unpaid salaries and royalties" totalling approximately $3.5 million for the first two albums released by the "Damaged" group, which at the time also included Aubrey O'Day, Shannon Bex, Wanita "D. Woods" Woodget, and Aundrea Fimbres.
Additionally, Richard claims Combs owes her "unpaid wages for touring on over 100 dates."
She further claimed to have seen Combs physically abusing other women, particularly his ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, who had filed a previous abuse lawsuit against the founder of Bad Boy Records and eventually reached a settlement, "on numerous occasions," according to the documents.
