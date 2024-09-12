Holly Willoughby set for big surprise after This Morning exit

Holly Willoughby is reportedly making a TV comeback nearly a year after her departure from This Morning.

The presenter left the ITV show in October 2023 following the discovery of a plot to kidnap, rape, and kill her. The man behind the plot, Gavin Plumb, was sentenced to life in prison in July, with a minimum of 16 years.

In January, Holly made a notable return by co-hosting Dancing On Ice with Stephen Mulhern. Now, she is set for another significant TV appearance, as she’s scheduled to attend the National Television Awards tonight, reported Entertainment Daily.

The awards ceremony, taking place on Wednesday evening (September 11) at the O2 Arena in London, will be broadcast live. Hosted by Joel Dommett, the event will feature numerous celebrities, including Holly

According to The Sun, Holly will be part of the presenting line-up for the ceremony.

The publication also claimed that the NTAs will be “a major return to the spotlight” for Holly, whom it says “had slashed her workload”.

For the unversed Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield last hosted This Morning together, which marked the apparent end of a years-long TV partnership.

Phil's resignation coincided with him admitting to having had an "unwise but not illegal" relationship with a younger colleague whilst on This Morning.